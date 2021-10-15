SSM Health, BJC HealthCare partner to expand access to COVID-19 therapy

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - BJC HealthCare and SSM Health, in partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), have expanded access to COVID-19 antibody (mAb) therapies.

According to SSM Health, the mAb treatment has been shown to help prevent progression of the virus for patients with special circumstances that might otherwise require hospitalization.

With the recent surge in COVID-19 case rates, both systems will offer increased access to the mAb treatment.

Eligible patients can receive the mAb treatment at Memorial Hospital Belleville.

To confirm eligibility for the treatment and learn how to book an appointment, patients should click here or call 314-696-1468.

