Severe weather possible this afternoon/evening

By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
By the late morning hours, more showers and thunderstorms will sneak back into the Heartland. This afternoon and this evening numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected, and some of those storms could be severe. Damaging winds will be our primary threat, but isolated tornadoes and hail are possible too. The threat of severe weather will be over by the early evening hours, but scattered showers and dropping temperatures are expected for your Friday evening/night plans. Winds will pick up too, so outside activities may not be ideal. Drier and much cooler weather expected all weekend. Highs on Saturday will only be in the upper 60s, with gusty northwesterly winds through the afternoon. Lows on Saturday and Sunday morning will be in the 40s.

