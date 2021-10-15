Heartland Votes
Pope County, Ill. seeking new ambulance service

The Pope County volunteer ambulance service is scheduled to close its doors on Sunday, October...
The Pope County volunteer ambulance service is scheduled to close its doors on Sunday, October 17.(Jeremy J. Ford)
By Jeremy J. Ford
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
POPE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Pope County Ambulance Service will stop serving the region starting on Sunday due to a dispute over tax money.

The ambulance service claims the county is withholding its share of tax money. However, county leaders say they advanced money to the service in July to keep the ambulances running.

The Pope County Volunteer Ambulance Service is budgeted to receive a little more than $100,000 a year.

Pope County State’s Attorney Jason Olson said the county has done all it can to keep the service afloat.

“The county is only able to levy so much for ambulance service. In this case, it’s going to be roughly $146,000. And we’ve already given the ambulance service $101,000 of that for next fiscal year,” he said. “So, they’ve put the county in a bad spot as far as trying to protect tax payer money while providing our citizens and ambulance service.”

Olson said the county is asking for people to be patient as they take bids for a new ambulance service provider.

KFVS12 reached out to the Pope County Volunteer Ambulance Service, but we have not heard back.

