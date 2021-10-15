Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Police officer attacked by woman with bat near US Capitol, reports say

The Capitol is seen in this file photo. A woman with a bit was arrested after allegedly...
The Capitol is seen in this file photo. A woman with a bit was arrested after allegedly attacking an officer.(J. Scott Applewhite | AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A woman attacked a Capitol Police officer near the U.S. Capitol Friday morning, multiple media reports say.

Several officers had confronted the woman, who “appeared agitated” and raised the bat she was carrying, WJLA reported

During the scuffle, she reportedly bit an officer, CNN said.

Olivia Romano, 25, was taken into custody and faces charges.

Multiple protesters challenging fossil fuel projects were arrested Thursday amid a sit-in at the Department of the Interior building in downtown Washington, the Associated Press reported.

Security at the Capitol has been under the microscope since the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new hours will go into effect November 10.
East Cape Girardeau Board of Trustees votes to close businesses with liquor licenses earlier
A report of a missing Illinois woman sparked an investigation in Bollinger County.
3 in custody after human remains found in Bollinger Co.
The St. Louis Cardinals have let Mike Shildt go.
Shildt out as Cardinals manager due to a ‘philosophical difference’
Governor Mike Parson promised “swift justice” to the person who he says hacked into the...
Gov. Parson promises ‘swift justice’ to person he says hacked Mo. Dept. of Education website
A tractor-trailer carrying country singer Jason Aldean’s touring equipment crashed on the...
Accident involving Jason Aldean’s equipment vehicle will not impact concert

Latest News

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 29 new COVID-19 cases on Friday,...
Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 29 new COVID-19 cases
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) released updated guidance for celebrating...
IDPH releases COVID-19 guidance for Halloween, fall festivities
TJ Mack, a 5-year-old boy who was burned in a fire and lost his mother, is honored with being...
5-year-old boy who survived fire is police chief for a day in Miami
Bison on the loose in Brunswick County's Ash community captured and returned to owner
Bison calf returned to owner after spotted running loose through N.C. community
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students led a "March For Our Lives" rally Saturday, March...
Attorney: Cruz to plead guilty to Parkland school massacre