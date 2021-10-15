More than 15k new COVID-19 cases reported in Ill. over the past week

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 15,669 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases, including 184 additional deaths since reporting last Friday, October 8, 2021.

According to data from the IDPH, nearly 70 percent of Illinois’ population have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 54 percent of Illinois’ population are fully vaccinated.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,665,777 cases, including 25,407 deaths.

As of Thursday night, 1,500 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 341 patients were in the ICU and 172 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity from Oct. 8-14 is 2.5 percent.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 27,051 doses. Since reporting on Friday, October 8, 2021, 189,357 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

