Heartland Votes
Advertisement

More than 15k new COVID-19 cases reported in Ill. over the past week

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 15,669 new confirmed and...
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 15,669 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 184 additional deaths since reporting last Friday, October 8, 2021.(WRDW)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 15,669 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases, including 184 additional deaths since reporting last Friday, October 8, 2021.

According to data from the IDPH, nearly 70 percent of Illinois’ population have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 54 percent of Illinois’ population are fully vaccinated.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,665,777 cases, including 25,407 deaths.

As of Thursday night, 1,500 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.  Of those, 341 patients were in the ICU and 172 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity from Oct. 8-14 is 2.5 percent.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 27,051 doses. Since reporting on Friday, October 8, 2021, 189,357 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new hours will go into effect November 10.
East Cape Girardeau Board of Trustees votes to close businesses with liquor licenses earlier
A report of a missing Illinois woman sparked an investigation in Bollinger County.
3 in custody after human remains found in Bollinger Co.
The St. Louis Cardinals have let Mike Shildt go.
Shildt out as Cardinals manager due to a ‘philosophical difference’
Governor Mike Parson promised “swift justice” to the person who he says hacked into the...
Gov. Parson promises ‘swift justice’ to person he says hacked Mo. Dept. of Education website
A tractor-trailer carrying country singer Jason Aldean’s touring equipment crashed on the...
Accident involving Jason Aldean’s equipment vehicle will not impact concert

Latest News

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 on...
Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 29 new cases of COVID-19
With the recent surge in COVID-19 case rates, SSM Health and BJC HealthCare will offer...
SSM Health, BJC HealthCare partner to expand access to COVID-19 therapy
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 29 new COVID-19 cases on Friday,...
Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 29 new COVID-19 cases
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) released updated guidance for celebrating...
IDPH releases COVID-19 guidance for Halloween, fall festivities