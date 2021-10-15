Marshall Co., Ky. man sentenced to 8 years for importing, distributing ‘U-4’

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was sentenced to eight years in federal prison for importing and distributing a drug called U-47700.

Jevan Sheppard, 29, of Marshall County, was sentenced on Wednesday, October 13.

U-47700, a schedule I controlled substance, is commonly known as “U-4″ or “Pink.”

According to court documents, Sheppard admitted to possessing and working with others to distribute U-4 on various dates between 2016 and 2017.

Sheppard also admitted to importing U-4 into the United States from China from November 14, 2016 until March 22, 2017.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Calvert City Police Department, Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, Paducah Police Department and U.S. Customs and Border Protection all investigated the case, with help from the Marshall County Attorney’s Office and the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Marshall County.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Seth A. Hancock and Raymond McGee prosecuted the case with help from Assistant U.S. Attorneys Nicole Elver and Amy Sullivan.

