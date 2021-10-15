Jackson city leaders push for internet sales tax

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - City leaders in Jackson want to invest in what they have as they plan for the future.

They’re counting on an internet sales tax to bring in the money they need to make it happen.

City leaders say if residents approve of the new tax on the ballot next month, they’ll be the ones who will benefit the most.

“It would be the biggest impact to our parks system we’ve had in my time here which is over twenty years,” Parks and Recreation Director, Shane Anderson said.

Anderson’s talking about the money his department would get if residents vote yes on an internet sales tax.

Mayor Dwain Hahs expects it to generate 500-thousand dollars a year.

“That’s the one area where we’re constricted on what we can spend every year and its always a challenge,” Hahs said.

Hahs is hopeful residents will vote yes, especially since this is not the first time the city pushed for this tax.

“I would say it’s probably been 6 or 7 years that we’ve tried and initially we did pass it for the cars and boats from out of the state, but we didn’t pass it for products bought online and that’s the gap we’d like to fill now,” he said.

Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Brian Gerau sees another benefit to the tax; which is getting more people to shop local.

“We need to do everything that we possibly can to level the playing field with our local retailers,” Gerau said.

Gerau said Jackson is growing and they want their parks to improve along with the community.

Anderson said he’s already got plans for that added revenue; including work on their popular walking trails and upgrading public facilities.

“The excitement is not only on our facilities but we think programming, we think we can really expand our programming if its in our leagues or in our special events, we think it has a lot of potential to help us there as well,” Anderson said.

Jackson residents head to the polls on November second.

