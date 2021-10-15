IDPH releases COVID-19 guidance for Halloween, fall festivities

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) released updated guidance for celebrating Halloween and fall festivities while keeping safe as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Even with the availability of vaccines for adults and children 12 and older, IDPH says the public needs to take precautions to protect children and adult who can not or are not vaccinated.

“Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself, your friends and family, and your community, but it’s also important to use a layered approach by wearing a mask indoors and limiting/avoiding settings where physical distancing is not possible to help stop the spread of the virus,” said IDPH Director Ngozi Ezike.

The following is the recommended guidance:

Masks: Face coverings are required indoors in all public locations in Illinois. Costume masks do not qualify as a face covering, and should not be worn under a costume mask. Costumes that incorporate a face covering are suggested.

Trick-or-Treat: Trick-or-treaters should go house-to-house in small groups. Those handing out treats should wear a mask and keep doors and windows open as much as possible to keep air circulating. Outdoor treat stations, manned and unmanned, are another alternatives. Frequent handwashing is also recommended for those handing out and receiving treats.

Haunted houses, woods, walks: Open-air haunted houses and outdoor haunted woods or walks are strongly suggested. For indoor haunted houses, crowds should be limited and masks are required.

Pumpkin patches, orchard visits, fall festivals: Visitors should attend events and attractions during low attendance peak times. Mask wearing is recommended.

Halloween parties and social gatherings: Gatherings should be kept small to decrease the risk of spreading COVID-19. Outdoor parties are recommended over indoor gatherings. If parties are held indoors, masks are highly suggested and hosts should consider keeping windows and doors open to increase air flow.

Día los Muertos: Events and activities honoring deceased loved ones for Día de los Muertos are recommended to be held outdoors. If events are held indoors, keeping doors and windows open is suggested.

Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or exposure to the virus are urged not to participate in any Halloween or fall events.

