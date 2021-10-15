Heartland Votes
First Alert: Strong to severe storms possible

Most of the Heartland is under a level-2 risk for severe weather today. Damaging winds will be the primary threat, but isolated tornadoes and hail are possible.(Source: KFVS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(KFVS) - A few showers are pushing through the Heartland this morning, but more activity is on the way.

Wake-up temperatures are in the mid to upper 60s.

A cold front will bring more scattered showers and thunderstorms during the early afternoon hours.

Some storms could be strong to severe.

The greatest threat will be damaging winds, but there is a small threat for an isolated tornado and isolated hail.

Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms arrive late afternoon into the evening hours.

Most of the Heartland is under a level-2 risk for severe weather.

With the stormy outlook, keep the KFVS-12 First Alert Weather App on hand to track storms and get alerts where you live. You can download the app here.

Afternoon highs will be in the 70s.

Behind the cold front temperatures will begin to fall rapidly through the evening and overnight.

Wake-up temps on Saturday will be in the mid 40s.

The weekend will be sunny and more fall-like with highs in the mid 60s on Saturday and close to 70 on Sunday.

