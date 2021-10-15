A few strong storms early then turning much cooler.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 8PM for our eastern counties. Scattered showers and storms will move through the area early this evening ahead of a cold front. Behind this cold front, winds will increase out of the northwest and temperatures will fall rapidly. Readings by the late evening hours will range form near 50 in our far northern counties to near 60s in our far southern counties. Lows by morning will be in the middle 40s.

Saturday will be sunny and a bit breezy at times. It will be much cooler across the Heartland. Highs will reach the lower 60s north to the upper 60s south with winds gusting up to 20MPH during the afternoon hours.

Sunday looks to start off chilly but with plenty of sunshine and light winds, it will be a fantastic day. Lows will start off in the lower 40s for most areas with a few upper 30s possible. Highs will reach the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.