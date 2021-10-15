Heartland Votes
Egyptian Health Dept. reports 12 new COVID-19 cases

The Egyptian Health Department reported 12 new positive COVID-19 cases on Friday, October 15.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELDORADO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported 12 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, October 15.

The newly reported positive cases include:

Saline County

  • Female: 1 in their 20′s
  • Male: 2 in their teens, 1 in their 50′s

White County

  • Female: 2 in their 20′s, 1 in their 50′s, 1 in their 60′s, 1 in their 80′s
  • Male: 1 in their 30′s, 2 in their 50′s

As of Friday, Saline County has had a total of 4,615 positive cases, including 69 deaths; White County has had a total of 3,043 positive cases, including 33 deaths; and Gallatin County has had a total of 870 positive cases, including eight deaths.

