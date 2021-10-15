Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Crossroads Community Hospital revises visitor policy

Crossroads Community Hospital is revising it’s visitor policy on Monday, October 18.
Crossroads Community Hospital is revising it’s visitor policy on Monday, October 18.(WRDW)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - Crossroads Community Hospital is revising it’s visitor policy.

Beginning on Monday, October 18, the hospital’s visitor guidelines will allow one visitor per patient.

Visitor/ Support Person guidelines:

  • Visitors/Support Person will be screened for symptoms of COVID-19 and must pass the screening to visit a patient.
  • Visitor/Support Person must wear a visitor sticker and face covering at all times during the visit.
  • Visitor/Support Person must practice good hand hygiene during the visit. Hand sanitizer is located throughout the facility
  • Visitor/Support Person should practice social distancing while in the facility
  • Visitors under the age of 18 will not be allowed. Exceptions may be made if there are special circumstances.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new hours will go into effect November 10.
East Cape Girardeau Board of Trustees votes to close businesses with liquor licenses earlier
A report of a missing Illinois woman sparked an investigation in Bollinger County.
3 in custody after human remains found in Bollinger Co.
The St. Louis Cardinals have let Mike Shildt go.
Shildt out as Cardinals manager due to a ‘philosophical difference’
Governor Mike Parson promised “swift justice” to the person who he says hacked into the...
Gov. Parson promises ‘swift justice’ to person he says hacked Mo. Dept. of Education website
A tractor-trailer carrying country singer Jason Aldean’s touring equipment crashed on the...
Accident involving Jason Aldean’s equipment vehicle will not impact concert

Latest News

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 29 new COVID-19 cases on Friday,...
Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 29 new COVID-19 cases
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) released updated guidance for celebrating...
IDPH releases COVID-19 guidance for Halloween, fall festivities
According to the CDC, the number of reported overdose deaths increased nationwide from March...
CDC report: Percentage of drug overdose deaths increased over past year in the Heartland
Mask mandate lifted at Cape Public Schools.
Cape Public Schools lift mask mandate on campus