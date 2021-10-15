Crossroads Community Hospital revises visitor policy

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - Crossroads Community Hospital is revising it’s visitor policy.

Beginning on Monday, October 18, the hospital’s visitor guidelines will allow one visitor per patient.

Visitor/ Support Person guidelines:

Visitors/Support Person will be screened for symptoms of COVID-19 and must pass the screening to visit a patient.

Visitor/Support Person must wear a visitor sticker and face covering at all times during the visit.

Visitor/Support Person must practice good hand hygiene during the visit. Hand sanitizer is located throughout the facility

Visitor/Support Person should practice social distancing while in the facility

Visitors under the age of 18 will not be allowed. Exceptions may be made if there are special circumstances.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.