Crossroads Community Hospital revises visitor policy
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - Crossroads Community Hospital is revising it’s visitor policy.
Beginning on Monday, October 18, the hospital’s visitor guidelines will allow one visitor per patient.
Visitor/ Support Person guidelines:
- Visitors/Support Person will be screened for symptoms of COVID-19 and must pass the screening to visit a patient.
- Visitor/Support Person must wear a visitor sticker and face covering at all times during the visit.
- Visitor/Support Person must practice good hand hygiene during the visit. Hand sanitizer is located throughout the facility
- Visitor/Support Person should practice social distancing while in the facility
- Visitors under the age of 18 will not be allowed. Exceptions may be made if there are special circumstances.
