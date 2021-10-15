Heartland Votes
‘Countless lives saved’: Ohio deputies seize $800,000 in fentanyl suspected of entering US from across Southern Border

Drugs seized in Franklin County
Drugs seized in Franklin County(Source: Franklin County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Law enforcement in Ohio confiscated a large amount of narcotics that is believed to have entered into the United States from across the Southern Border.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, a five-month investigation resulted in the confiscation of approximately four kilos of fentanyl estimated to value around $800,000.

Investigators from Franklin County said it’s believed that the narcotics came into the United States at the Southern Border, a location Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine recently visited due to the impact drug smuggling from across the border has had on the state.

Three individuals have been arrested as a result of the investigation. All are facing felony drug trafficking charges.

An additional three homes were searched in connection to the drug bust and 700 grams of fentanyl were seized from those residences.

“This was a high risk, high level operation and we couldn’t be more proud of the covert investigators, Hilliard officers, SWAT and SERT deputies, and of course our K9 rock star for intercepting this dangerous and deadly drug before it infiltrated our community,” the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office shared on Facebook.

