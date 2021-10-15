Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Cobden students throw Quinceañera dance for Hispanic Heritage Month

By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COBDEN, Ill. (KFVS) - Students in southern Illinois experienced a traditional teenage right of passage for Hispanic Heritage Month.

English as a Second Language Club members embraced their Hispanic heritage on Friday, October 15, throwing a Quinceañera dance for their fellow students.

Students have been preparing for weeks, and as their teacher explained, it meant a lot to all those involved.

“We always learn everything, so a little something new every day,” said Angelica Guijon, ESL junior high and high school teacher. “And, um, the more we are exposed to different cultures and different traditions, I think, the more, um, accepting we can be and the more we can learn; and we continue to learn and grow.”

The Cobden community supported the event.

Many of the dresses the girls wore were donated by local businesses.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A report of a missing Illinois woman sparked an investigation in Bollinger County.
3 in custody after human remains found in Bollinger Co.
The new hours will go into effect November 10.
East Cape Girardeau Board of Trustees votes to close businesses with liquor licenses earlier
The St. Louis Cardinals have let Mike Shildt go.
Shildt out as Cardinals manager due to a ‘philosophical difference’
A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for parts of Missouri, Kentucky and Tennessee until 8 p.m.
First Alert: Severe thunderstorm watch issued through this evening
Governor Mike Parson promised “swift justice” to the person who he says hacked into the...
Gov. Parson promises ‘swift justice’ to person he says hacked Mo. Dept. of Education website

Latest News

The Pope County volunteer ambulance service is scheduled to close its doors on Sunday, October...
Pope County, Ill. seeking new ambulance service
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Happy Halloween! (Source: Pexels/stock image)
Heartland Halloween events 2021