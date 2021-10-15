Cobden students throw Quinceañera dance for Hispanic Heritage Month

COBDEN, Ill. (KFVS) - Students in southern Illinois experienced a traditional teenage right of passage for Hispanic Heritage Month.

English as a Second Language Club members embraced their Hispanic heritage on Friday, October 15, throwing a Quinceañera dance for their fellow students.

Students have been preparing for weeks, and as their teacher explained, it meant a lot to all those involved.

“We always learn everything, so a little something new every day,” said Angelica Guijon, ESL junior high and high school teacher. “And, um, the more we are exposed to different cultures and different traditions, I think, the more, um, accepting we can be and the more we can learn; and we continue to learn and grow.”

The Cobden community supported the event.

Many of the dresses the girls wore were donated by local businesses.

