Cedar Rapids police: Teen admitted to killing his parents to ‘take charge of his life’

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police said a teen admitted to stabbing and killing his parents at their home on the northeast side on Thursday morning.

Court documents say 17-year-old Ethan Alexander Orton stabbed his parents, Misty Scott-Slade and Casey Orton at their home in the 300 block of Carnaby Drive NE.

Police responded to a call about this incident at about 2:10 a.m. When they arrived, police said they found Ethan Orton sitting outside the home, covered in blood. That’s when officials say he admitted to killing his parents by stabbing them and using an axe to kill his mother when she appeared to have survived the initial stabbing. Officers found the two people dead in the home.

Officials said the teen said he did it to “take charge of his life.” Ethan Orton has been arrested and faces two counts of first-degree murder.

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing.

