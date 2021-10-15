CDC report: Percentage of drug overdose deaths increased over past year in the Heartland

(KFVS) - The percentage of drug overdose deaths increased over the past year in the Heartland, according to a recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to the report, Missouri had a 19.6 percent increase in the number of reported overdose deaths. Illinois saw a 16.2 percent increase and Kentucky saw a 56.8 percent increase.

According to a recent CDC report, the number of reported overdose deaths increased nationwide from March 2020 to March 2021. (CDC)

More than 96,000 drug overdose deaths were reported nationwide during the pandemic, from March 2020 to March 2021. That’s an increase of nearly 30 percent more deaths than the year before.

Vermont had the largest increase in overdose deaths of any state, while three states saw their number of overdose deaths decline: New Hampshire, New Jersey and South Dakota.

