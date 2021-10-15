Cape Public Schools lift mask mandate on campus

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Beginning on Oct. 15, masks won’t be required for students or staff membes on Cape Public Schools campus.

They are optional, but masks remain highly recommended.

This comes with new guidance from the Department of Health and Senior Services

However, everyone on school buses is required to wear a mask, per federal mandate.

Masks will only be required on campus should a student or staff member come into close contact with the virus and is unvaccinated, or if a fully vaccinated person does not wish to be tested for COVID-19.

The statement from Cape Girardeau Public Schools said the case counts are low and the number of those in quarantine have decreased significantly.

The numbers at present are at 10 positive cases in the district.

