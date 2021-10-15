Heartland Votes
Calloway Co. School and Sheriff partner for increased student safety

Calloway County Superintendent Tres Settle (left) and Sheriff Nicky Knight (right).
Calloway County Superintendent Tres Settle (left) and Sheriff Nicky Knight (right).
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight presented the Calloway County School System with 12 doses of Naloxone Hydrochloride, commonly known as Narcan.

The presentation was made at the Calloway County School Board meeting on Thursday, October 14.

According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Department, drug overdose deaths have continued to increase nationwide over the last decade.

Narcan nasal spray is known for its ability to quickly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

It has been carried by Calloway County Sheriff’s Deputies for several years.

“In a situation where seconds count, it is better to have this life saving tool quickly available at our schools than to have to wait on fist responders to arrive,” said Sheriff Knight.

The Calloway County Sheriff’s Department was supplied with the Narcan by the Kentucky Pharmacists Association earlier in October.

