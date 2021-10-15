Heartland Votes
3 in custody after human remains found in Bollinger Co.

A report of a missing Illinois woman sparked an investigation in Bollinger County.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A report of a missing Illinois woman sparked an investigation in Bollinger County.

The investigation began shortly after 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 15.

According to the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and investigators with the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control discovered human remains and other evidence within the county.

Three suspects were taken into custody in connection with the discovery.

Charges are pending the filing of formal charges.

Bollinger County Sheriff Casey Graham said the investigation is ongoing and more information will be released.

Stay with Heartland News for further updates.

