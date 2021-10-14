Heartland Votes
Shooting in Mayfield, Ky.

A shooting accorded at Windhaven Apartments on Tuesday, October 12.
A shooting accorded at Windhaven Apartments on Tuesday, October 12.(unsplash.com)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Mayfield Police Department responded to a shooting at Windhaven Apartments on Tuesday, October 12, around 6:15 p.m.

According to the Mayfield Police Department they had located the victim James Blakemore, of Mayfield a block away from the scene with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Mayfield Police Department said they are currently seeking information on the two suspects.

Mayfield Police Department also said they believe that Blackmore was the target of the shooting and that it was not a random act of violence.

The public is encouraged to contact the Mayfield Police Department at 270-247-1621 if they have any information.

