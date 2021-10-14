Shildt out as Cardinals manager due to a ‘philosophical difference’

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The St. Louis Cardinals have let Mike Shildt go.

President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak made the announcement during a news conference on Thursday afternoon, October 14.

“While these decisions are difficult, both parties agreed that philosophical differences related to the direction of the organization brought us to this conclusion,” he said in a release. “With just one year remaining on Mike’s contract, it was in everyone’s best interests that we address this now.”

Cardinals president John Mozeliak said he fired manager Mike Shildt earlier today due to a “philosophical difference” in the direction of the team. “We decided internally it would be best to separate now,” he said, even though Shildt had one year left on his contract. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 14, 2021

Shildt, 53, was named Cardinals interim manager on July 15, 2018 and had his interim title removed on August 28, 2018.

Before joining the Cardinals coaching staff in 2017, he spent 13 years in player development as a scout, coach and manager.

He led them to a franchise-best 17-game win streak and a National League Wild Card game this past season.

Thursday’s announcement is the third managerial change for the Cardinals since 1996 when the team hired Hall of Fame Manager Tony LaRussa.

Mike Matheny (2012-18) and Shildt followed his 16-year tenure in St. Louis.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.