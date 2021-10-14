Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Shildt out as Cardinals manager due to a ‘philosophical difference’

The St. Louis Cardinals have let Mike Shildt go.
The St. Louis Cardinals have let Mike Shildt go.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The St. Louis Cardinals have let Mike Shildt go.

President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak made the announcement during a news conference on Thursday afternoon, October 14.

“While these decisions are difficult, both parties agreed that philosophical differences related to the direction of the organization brought us to this conclusion,” he said in a release. “With just one year remaining on Mike’s contract, it was in everyone’s best interests that we address this now.”

Shildt, 53, was named Cardinals interim manager on July 15, 2018 and had his interim title removed on August 28, 2018.

Before joining the Cardinals coaching staff in 2017, he spent 13 years in player development as a scout, coach and manager.

He led them to a franchise-best 17-game win streak and a National League Wild Card game this past season.

Thursday’s announcement is the third managerial change for the Cardinals since 1996 when the team hired Hall of Fame Manager Tony LaRussa.

Mike Matheny (2012-18) and Shildt followed his 16-year tenure in St. Louis.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new hours will go into effect November 10.
East Cape Girardeau Board of Trustees votes to close businesses with liquor licenses earlier
A federal judge in Benton sentenced Paula R. Hise to 63 months, approximately 5.25 years, in...
So. Ill. woman sentenced for stealing $1.5M from employer
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020, file photo people watch as the sun sets from the Presidio in San...
Social Security checks getting big boost as inflation rises
A Cape Girardeau man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Tuesday morning, October 12.
Deadly motorcycle crash in Cape Girardeau
Joseph P. Largent, 27, of Sikeston, was issued a no-bond warrant for attempter robbery first...
Man tried to rob Miner, Mo. business, arrested by off-duty police officer

Latest News

FILE - In this May 26, 2015, file photo, Oakland Athletics broadcaster and former catcher Ray...
Ray Fosse, Marion, Ill. native, Oakland A’s announcer passes away
Watch Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. 10/13.
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. 10/13
Watch Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. 10/13.
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. 10/13.
Southeast Missouri State University’s annual Fall World Series starts Wednesday, October 13.
SEMO’s annual Fall World Series starts Wednesday