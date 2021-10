Southeast Mo. State sets 2021 Homecoming schedule

Copper Dome Society/Alumni Awards Dinner (Show Me Center 5:30 p.m./6:30 p.m.) - Members of SEMO’s Copper Dome Society are invited to this annual dinner during which the Alumni Association’s 2021 Alumni Awards will be presented along with the 2021 Faculty Merit Award. The university will also be honoring 2020 Alumni Award recipients, as well as 2020 and 2021 Friends of the University. Reservations are required. Admission is complimentary for Copper Dome Society members and $30 for others. The RSVP deadline is Friday, Oct. 15. For more information, contact the Southeast Alumni Relations Department (573) 651.2259.