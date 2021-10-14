Southeast Mo. State sets 2021 Homecoming schedule

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State prepares for it’s annual homecoming week with a variety of events.

The homecoming schedule kicks off on Sunday, October 24, and ends the following Saturday, Oct. 30.

The schedule includes:

Sunday, Oct. 24

Wheelhouse Rousters (Shuck Recital Hall / 3 p.m.) - A string band from western Kentucky who combines original songwriting and long-forgotten songs gathered by Mary Wheeler of Paducah, KY. Tickets are $15.

Monday, Oct. 25

Retired Faculty and Staff Homecoming Celebration (Kem Statuary Hall / 9:30 - 11 a.m.) - The Southeast Missouri State Alumni Association and Southeast Missouri University Foundation invite retired faculty and staff to start homecoming week and enjoy the morning with old friends from SEMO! Anyone looking to RSVP can call (573) 651-2332 or The Southeast Missouri State Alumni Association and Southeast Missouri University Foundation invite retired faculty and staff to start homecoming week and enjoy the morning with old friends from SEMO! Anyone looking to RSVP can callor click here.

Friday, Oct. 29

Copper Dome Society/Alumni Awards Dinner (Show Me Center 5:30 p.m./6:30 p.m.) - Members of SEMO’s Copper Dome Society are invited to this annual dinner during which the Alumni Association’s 2021 Alumni Awards will be presented along with the 2021 Faculty Merit Award. The university will also be honoring 2020 Alumni Award recipients, as well as 2020 and 2021 Friends of the University. Reservations are required. Admission is complimentary for Copper Dome Society members and $30 for others. The RSVP deadline is Friday, Oct. 15. For more information, contact the Southeast Alumni Relations Department (573) 651.2259.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Alumni Coffee, Cocoa & Cookies (Wehking Alumni Center / 8 a.m.) - Alumni and friends are welcome to stop by the Alumni Center to enjoy a morning beverage and cookie while watching the parade.

Classes of 1970 & 1971 50-Year Reunion (Wehking Alumni Center Front Lawn / 9 a.m.) - Members of the 1970 and 1971 SEMO classes and their families are invited to watch the parade from seating areas specifically designated for their 50 year anniversary.

Parade (Capaha Park / 9:30 a.m.) - Sponsored by the Homecoming Planning Committee, the parade will feature floats, marching bands, campus organizations and numerous alumni and student notables. Dates, times, and guidelines for parade entries are located within the parade application Sponsored by the Homecoming Planning Committee, the parade will feature floats, marching bands, campus organizations and numerous alumni and student notables. Dates, times, and guidelines for parade entries are located within the parade application here

Academic Hall Dome Tours (Academic Hall Main Entrance / 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.) - Those interested can learn the history of SEMO’s landmark administration building and sign their name alongside the signatures of hundreds of other alumni inside the dome over the past century. For more information, call (573) 651-2222 .

Tailgating (11 a.m.)

Alumni Hospitality Tent (Alumni Center Lawn / 11 a.m.) - The Cape County Alumni Association and the SEMO University Advancement Staff welcome alumni and friends back to campus. Complimentary hotdogs, chips, and soft drinks will be available.

Vets Corps Pig Roast (Main Wehking Alumni Center parking lot / 11 a.m.) - The Vets Corps at Southeast Missouri State was established in 1967. Southeast alumni who are veterans and their guests are invited to this annual tailgate event, sponsored by the Southeast Vets Corps Alumni. This event will take place on the main Wehking Alumni Center parking lot, just west of the Alumni Center along Broadway. For more information, contact the Office of Military and Veterans Services (573) 651-2263 .

Veterans Plaza Gathering of Remembrance (Veterans Plaza / 11:30 a.m.) - Southeast Missouri State University invites all Veterans, family, and friends to attend the first annual Gathering of Remembrance at the Veterans Plaza. They will honor those in the SEMO community who have served in the United States Armed Forces and unveil this year’s new commemorative bricks. The plaza is located between Academic Hall and Memorial Hall. For more information, call (573) 651-2332 .

Homecoming Football Game, Southeast v. Eastern Illinois (Houck Stadium / 1 p.m.) - SEMO will cap off homecoming week with a football game against the Eastern Illinois Panthers. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased through the Southeast Athletics Office or SEMO will cap off homecoming week with a football game against the Eastern Illinois Panthers. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased through the Southeast Athletics Office or online as well.

A link to the schedule posted on SEMO’s website can be accessed here.

Anyone interested in volunteering to help with the alumni tailgate or the parade can email the alumni association at alumni@semo.edu.

