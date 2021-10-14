Search underway for inmate escapee in Iron Co.

IRONTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A search is underway for an inmate escapee in Iron County.

According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, Riley J. Sherrill ran away from the Iron County Jail at 12:27 a.m. on Thursday, October 14.

Sherrill was last seen wearing striped shorts, orange shoes with black socks and a black hoodie.

The sheriff’s office shared the photo below of Sherrill on their Facebook page showing the clothing he was wearing.

Riley J. Sherrill was last seen wearing striped shorts, orange shoes with black socks and a black hoodie. (Source: Iron County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

He is described as 5-foot-11-inches tall and weighs approximately 135 pounds.

Anyone with information on Sherrill’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Iron County Sheriff’s Office at 573-546-7051 or Washington County Dispatch at 573-546-4000.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.