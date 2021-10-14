Search underway for inmate escapee in Iron Co.
IRONTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A search is underway for an inmate escapee in Iron County.
According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, Riley J. Sherrill ran away from the Iron County Jail at 12:27 a.m. on Thursday, October 14.
Sherrill was last seen wearing striped shorts, orange shoes with black socks and a black hoodie.
The sheriff’s office shared the photo below of Sherrill on their Facebook page showing the clothing he was wearing.
He is described as 5-foot-11-inches tall and weighs approximately 135 pounds.
Anyone with information on Sherrill’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Iron County Sheriff’s Office at 573-546-7051 or Washington County Dispatch at 573-546-4000.
