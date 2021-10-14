Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Ray Fosse, Marion, Ill. native, Oakland A’s announcer passes away

FILE - In this May 26, 2015, file photo, Oakland Athletics broadcaster and former catcher Ray...
FILE - In this May 26, 2015, file photo, Oakland Athletics broadcaster and former catcher Ray Fosse is interviewed before a baseball game between the Athletics and the Detroit Tigers in Oakland, Calif. Fosse, the strong-armed catcher whose career was upended when he was bowled over by Pete Rose at the 1970 All-Star Game, has died. He was 74. Carol Fosse, his wife of 51 years, said in a statement Fosse died Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, after a 16-year bout with cancer. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)(Jeff Chiu | AP)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Messages of condolences are flooding the Oakland A’s social media pages after the Major League Baseball team announced the passing of legendary broadcaster and Marion, Illinois native Ray Fosse.

According to the team, Fosse passed away on Wednesday, October 13 at the age of 74.

In August, the all-star catcher, two-time World Series champion announced he was stepping away from the Oakland A’s broadcasting booth to focus on his efforts toward a 16-year battle with cancer.

Fosse is survived by his wife of 51 years and his daughters, Nikki and Lindsey.

In a statement on Twitter, the A’s said they are heartbroken at his passing and that “Few people epitomize what it means to be an Athletic more than Ray. He was the type of franchise icon who always made sure every player, coach, colleague, and fan knew that they were part of the Oakland A’s family.”

Fosse was born and raised in Marion, Ill., and attended Southern Illinois University.

During the inaugural 1965 MLB Draft, Fosse was drafted at number 7 by Cleveland.

From there, his 12-year career in the majors took him to Oakland, Seattle and Milwaukee.

In 1970, he was involved in perhaps one of the most shocking moments in All-Star Game history, when Cincinnati Reds’ Pete Rose barreled over him to win the the game for the National League.

That collision fractured and separated his left shoulder.

Fosse told The Associated Press in 2015 his body still ached 45 years later.

After his playing career, he moved to the broadcast booth and was part of the Athletics radio and TV broadcasts since 1986.

The City of Marion honored Fosse by naming a city park after him.

Former Marion Wildcat and Major League Baseball legend Ray Fosse has passed away. We send our condolences to all of Ray’s family and friends. 🙏🏻

Posted by Marion High School Athletics on Wednesday, October 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal judge in Benton sentenced Paula R. Hise to 63 months, approximately 5.25 years, in...
So. Ill. woman sentenced for stealing $1.5M from employer
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020, file photo people watch as the sun sets from the Presidio in San...
Social Security checks getting big boost as inflation rises
A Cape Girardeau man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Tuesday morning, October 12.
Deadly motorcycle crash in Cape Girardeau
The new hours will go into effect November 10.
East Cape Girardeau Board of Trustees votes to close businesses with liquor licenses earlier
Joseph P. Largent, 27, of Sikeston, was issued a no-bond warrant for attempter robbery first...
Man tried to rob Miner, Mo. business, arrested by off-duty police officer

Latest News

Watch Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. 10/13.
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. 10/13
Watch Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. 10/13.
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. 10/13.
Southeast Missouri State University’s annual Fall World Series starts Wednesday, October 13.
SEMO’s annual Fall World Series starts Wednesday
Watch Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. 10/12.
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. 10/12