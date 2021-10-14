Ray Fosse, Marion, Ill. native, Oakland A’s announcer passes away

(KFVS) - Messages of condolences are flooding the Oakland A’s social media pages after the Major League Baseball team announced the passing of legendary broadcaster and Marion, Illinois native Ray Fosse.

According to the team, Fosse passed away on Wednesday, October 13 at the age of 74.

In August, the all-star catcher, two-time World Series champion announced he was stepping away from the Oakland A’s broadcasting booth to focus on his efforts toward a 16-year battle with cancer.

Fosse is survived by his wife of 51 years and his daughters, Nikki and Lindsey.

In a statement on Twitter, the A’s said they are heartbroken at his passing and that “Few people epitomize what it means to be an Athletic more than Ray. He was the type of franchise icon who always made sure every player, coach, colleague, and fan knew that they were part of the Oakland A’s family.”

Fosse was born and raised in Marion, Ill., and attended Southern Illinois University.

During the inaugural 1965 MLB Draft, Fosse was drafted at number 7 by Cleveland.

From there, his 12-year career in the majors took him to Oakland, Seattle and Milwaukee.

In 1970, he was involved in perhaps one of the most shocking moments in All-Star Game history, when Cincinnati Reds’ Pete Rose barreled over him to win the the game for the National League.

That collision fractured and separated his left shoulder.

Fosse told The Associated Press in 2015 his body still ached 45 years later.

After his playing career, he moved to the broadcast booth and was part of the Athletics radio and TV broadcasts since 1986.

The City of Marion honored Fosse by naming a city park after him.

