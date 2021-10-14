Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Poplar Bluff man found guilty of statutory rape, sodomy

A man was found guilty of multiple charges in connection to a sexual assault.
A man was found guilty of multiple charges in connection to a sexual assault.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was found guilty of multiple charges in connection to a sexual assault.

Thomas Woodham, was found guilty on Thursday, October 14 by a Butler County jury of first-degree statutory rape, first-degree statutory sodomy and more.

According to the Butler County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, the trial began on Wednesday, Oct. 13 and was given to the jury to deliberate on Oct. 14.

They returned 30 minutes later with a guilty verdict on all three counts.

The case began from a 2017 investigation conducted by the Poplar Bluff Police Department.

They received a report from a county Children’s Division investigator on a sexual assault.

After interviewing the victim, who is in their early teens, and a SAFE examination was performed, charges were submitted to the county prosecuting attorney’s office.

Woodham’s sentencing his set for December 7.

He is facing up to 30 years on the statutory rape charge, 30 years on the statutory sodomy charge and four years on the other charge.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new hours will go into effect November 10.
East Cape Girardeau Board of Trustees votes to close businesses with liquor licenses earlier
A federal judge in Benton sentenced Paula R. Hise to 63 months, approximately 5.25 years, in...
So. Ill. woman sentenced for stealing $1.5M from employer
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020, file photo people watch as the sun sets from the Presidio in San...
Social Security checks getting big boost as inflation rises
A Cape Girardeau man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Tuesday morning, October 12.
Deadly motorcycle crash in Cape Girardeau
Joseph P. Largent, 27, of Sikeston, was issued a no-bond warrant for attempter robbery first...
Man tried to rob Miner, Mo. business, arrested by off-duty police officer

Latest News

Old Town Cape unveils 2021 ornament design.
Old Town Cape, Inc. announces 2021 Christmas ornament
Anthoney Ford, 21 years old of Paducah, KY, was charged with Strangulation 1st Degree and...
McCracken Co. man arrested for strangling juvenile
Saint Andrew School received approval to expand its current school building.
Saint Andrew School in Murphysboro to expand current building
The Graves County Health Department reported 76 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths...
Graves Co. reports 76 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths
SEMO prepares for it’s annual homecoming week.
Southeast Mo. State sets 2021 Homecoming schedule