Old Town Cape, Inc. announces 2021 Christmas ornament

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Old Town Cape, Inc. announced “Bridging the Mississippi” as the 2021 Christmas ornament.

This ornament marks the 25th in the series, created by Hestia, with only 226 produced this year.

When asked about this years design, Old Town Cape’s Assistant Director Sarah LaVenture said she was thrilled with how beautiful the ornament turned out.

“It showcases a part of our downtown that isn’t always thought of as a downtown, but we are fortunate downtown Cape has so many amazing green spaces and connections with nature,” she said.

The ornament will feature the Bill Emerson memorial Bridge along with the old bridge overlook.

According to Old Town Cape, there are also ornaments from previous years that are still available for purchase.

You can buy the ornament for $30 with a stand or $25 without and are available at the following locations:

Old Town Cape: (573) 334-8085

CP McGinty Jewelers: (573) 335-6347

Hutson’s Big Sandy Superstore: (573) 334-6251

Jayson Jewelers: (573) 334-8711

Pastimes Antiques: (573) 332-8882

Shivelbine Music Store: (573) 334-5216

Visit Cape: (573) 335-1631

Zickfield’s Jewelry and Gifts: (573) 335-5681

