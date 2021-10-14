National Rifle Association Foundation grants Williamson Co. $6,800

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The National Rifle Association (NRA) Foundation will grant $6,800 to the Williamson County 4-H sports program.

Funds from NRA will be used to provide 4-H’s air rifle and pistol programs with new equipment to educate it’s youth participants on safety measures within shooting sports.

“Through this gift, we can reduce barriers to youth learning about the sport through hands-on experience,” said Ramona Girtman, Williamson County’s 4-H Extension Program Coordinator.

The 4-H shooting sports program provides youth with lessons on marksmanship, the safe and responsible use of firearms, principles of hunting and more.

To learn more about the program or to join Williamson County 4-H, contact Ramona Girtman at (618) 993-3304 or girtman@illinois.edu.

