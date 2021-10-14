McCracken Co. man arrested for strangling juvenile

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man for strangling a juvenile on October 14.

Around 6:30 p.m., on Oct. 12, McCracken County deputies and detective received a 911 call stating that a juvenile under the age of 12 years old had been sexually assaulted by an adult male at a Cairo Road residence.

The investigation revealed that Anthoney Ford, 21 years old of Paducah, had pinned the juvenile against furniture and choked her to the point that she was unable to breath.

According to McCracken Police, Ford attempted to sexually abuse the juvenile until an adult family member arrived at the residence, keeping him from attempting any further criminal acts.

Ford also tried to prevent the juvenile from telling her parents before fleeing the residence.

On Thursday, October 14, detectives located and arrested him.

Ford was charged with Strangulation 1st Degree and Sexual Abuse 1st Degree, Victim Under 12 Years Old.

