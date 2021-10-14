Loose cattle, crash involving multiple trucks blocks I-24 work zone in Trigg Co.

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Interstate 24 westbound at a work zone in Trigg County is blocked by loose cattle and a crash involving several trucks.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) said the crash happened at about the same time, shortly after 6 a.m., as some cattle were spotted along the right-of-way near the 61 mile marker shortly on Thursday, October 14.

KYTC said it is not known if the cows contributed the crash in the work zone, which runs from the 65 to the 55 mile marker.

The cattle was rounded up quickly.

Crews continue to clear the crash site.

KYTC said crews are making progress and could have the roadway reopened at approximately 10:30 a.m.

Westbound I-24 traffic is being routed off at U.S. 68 Cadiz exit 65 to U.S. 68 west. Drivers will then need to follow the marked detour along KY 139 north then return to I-24 at the exit 56 Interchange.

Drivers wanting to avoid the congestion along the marked detour can choose to follow U.S. 68 west through Land Between The Lakes and Marshall County to connect to I-69 at Draffenville, then follow I-69 north to return to I-24 at exit 25 near Calvert City.

Because there is a centerline barrier wall in the work zone, eastbound traffic is not impacted at this time.

