Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Isolated storms this evening. Scattered storms tomorrow.

By Grant Dade
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. We are watching a few scattered showers developing across our area this evening. A few of these showers could develop into a thunderstorms or two. If we do get a storm, strong gusty winds could occur. Temperatures will be very warm again for this time of the year. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 60s.

Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a good chance of scattered showers and storms. It will be quite breezy as well. Highs will range from the lower 70s northwest to near 80 far south. As the front moves through the area, a few strong storms could develop, especially across our eastern counties.

Behind the cold front we will see very windy conditions and much cooler temperatures Friday evening. Temperatures will fall into the middle 40s across much of the area by sunrise Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new hours will go into effect November 10.
East Cape Girardeau Board of Trustees votes to close businesses with liquor licenses earlier
A federal judge in Benton sentenced Paula R. Hise to 63 months, approximately 5.25 years, in...
So. Ill. woman sentenced for stealing $1.5M from employer
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020, file photo people watch as the sun sets from the Presidio in San...
Social Security checks getting big boost as inflation rises
A Cape Girardeau man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Tuesday morning, October 12.
Deadly motorcycle crash in Cape Girardeau
Joseph P. Largent, 27, of Sikeston, was issued a no-bond warrant for attempter robbery first...
Man tried to rob Miner, Mo. business, arrested by off-duty police officer

Latest News

Fist Alert 5 p.m. Weather Forecast on 10/14.
First Alert 5 p.m. Weather Forecast on 10/14.
Your First Alert forecast at 4 p.m. on 10/14.
First Alert 4pm forecast on 10/14
Your First Alert forecast at noon on 10/14.
First Alert noon forecast on 10/14
First Alert Weather at 5 a.m. 10/14
First Alert Weather at 5 a.m. 10/14