Isolated storms this evening. Scattered storms tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. We are watching a few scattered showers developing across our area this evening. A few of these showers could develop into a thunderstorms or two. If we do get a storm, strong gusty winds could occur. Temperatures will be very warm again for this time of the year. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 60s.

Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a good chance of scattered showers and storms. It will be quite breezy as well. Highs will range from the lower 70s northwest to near 80 far south. As the front moves through the area, a few strong storms could develop, especially across our eastern counties.

Behind the cold front we will see very windy conditions and much cooler temperatures Friday evening. Temperatures will fall into the middle 40s across much of the area by sunrise Saturday.

