Investigation in Graves Co. for single vehicle crash

Heartland Votes
An investigation is ongoing for a single vehicle crash that happened on KY 97 just south of KY 80.(RAYCOM MEDIA)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police announced on Wednesday, October 13, that they are investigating a single vehicle crash.

According to the Kentucky State Police they responded to a call right before noon about a crash that happened on KY 97 just south of KY 80.

State Highway 97 has been blocked for several hours.

Kentucky State Police said the investigation shows 31-year-old Antonio Leach, of Greenwood, Ms. was driving a 2017 Freightliner truck with a semi-trailer while traveling south of KY 97.

The Kentucky State Police also said they believe the crash is related to tire failure.

Leach lost control of the truck and hit into a utility pole.

There were no injuries reported.

As of 6 p.m. KY 97 remains closed while emergency crews remove the disabled vehicle and repair the utility pole.

Emergency crews estimate that the roadway will remain closed until about 7 p.m.

The investigation is still ongoing.

