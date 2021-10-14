Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Heartland Halloween events 2021

Happy Halloween! (Source: Pexels/stock image)
Happy Halloween! (Source: Pexels/stock image)((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By Heartland News
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Here’s an unofficial list of Halloween events around the Heartland.

If you know of other events in the area, you can email them to news@kfvs12.com.

The neighborhood social networking site Nextdoor has launched its annual Halloween treat map.

Missouri

Reynolds County

Johnson’s Shut-Ins will host an annual Halloween Happenings on Saturday, Oct. 23 at the Black River Center. Registration begins at 3:30 p.m. It will include games, interpretive tables and costume judging.

Washington County

The annual Halloween Hootenanny at Washington State Park is at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23. It is a free event. All activities will take place in the campground and are open to the public. Kids crafts will be from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., a chili supper fundraiser will be from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., trick or treating will be from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and judging for the campsite decorating contest will start at 8 p.m.

Wayne County

Sam A. Baker Park will host a Halloween Bash on Saturday, Oct. 23. Trick or treating will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., free food will be served from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., activities will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., a haunted hike will be from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and a campfire program will be from 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Free parking is available. In the case of severe weather, the event will be postponed until Oct. 30 or canceled. The public is encouraged to dress up in costumes.

Illinois

Jackson County

The City of Carbondale announced trick-or-treating hours and Halloween events. Trick-or-treating will be Sunday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be a Halloween decoration contest and a pumpkin carving contest.

Halloween Extravaganza in Carbondale at SIU/Shryock Auditorium starts at 7 p.m. on Friday, October 29. Members and friends of the SIAGO will perform a wide variety of music. Costumes are not required, but are encouraged.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new hours will go into effect November 10.
East Cape Girardeau Board of Trustees votes to close businesses with liquor licenses earlier
A federal judge in Benton sentenced Paula R. Hise to 63 months, approximately 5.25 years, in...
So. Ill. woman sentenced for stealing $1.5M from employer
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020, file photo people watch as the sun sets from the Presidio in San...
Social Security checks getting big boost as inflation rises
A Cape Girardeau man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Tuesday morning, October 12.
Deadly motorcycle crash in Cape Girardeau
Joseph P. Largent, 27, of Sikeston, was issued a no-bond warrant for attempter robbery first...
Man tried to rob Miner, Mo. business, arrested by off-duty police officer

Latest News

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
The annual Christmas ornaments are designed to reflect defining characteristics of the downtown...
Old Town Cape, Inc. announces 2021 Christmas ornament
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
FILE - In this May 26, 2015, file photo, Oakland Athletics broadcaster and former catcher Ray...
Ray Fosse, Marion, Ill. native, Oakland A’s announcer passes away