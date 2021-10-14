Heartland Halloween events 2021

(KFVS) - Here’s an unofficial list of Halloween events around the Heartland.

Missouri

Reynolds County

Johnson’s Shut-Ins will host an annual Halloween Happenings on Saturday, Oct. 23 at the Black River Center. Registration begins at 3:30 p.m. It will include games, interpretive tables and costume judging.

Washington County

The annual Halloween Hootenanny at Washington State Park is at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23. It is a free event. All activities will take place in the campground and are open to the public. Kids crafts will be from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., a chili supper fundraiser will be from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., trick or treating will be from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and judging for the campsite decorating contest will start at 8 p.m.

Wayne County

Sam A. Baker Park will host a Halloween Bash on Saturday, Oct. 23. Trick or treating will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., free food will be served from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., activities will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., a haunted hike will be from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and a campfire program will be from 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Free parking is available. In the case of severe weather, the event will be postponed until Oct. 30 or canceled. The public is encouraged to dress up in costumes.

Illinois

Jackson County

The City of Carbondale announced trick-or-treating hours and Halloween events. Trick-or-treating will be Sunday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be a Halloween decoration contest and a pumpkin carving contest.

Halloween Extravaganza in Carbondale at SIU/Shryock Auditorium starts at 7 p.m. on Friday, October 29. Members and friends of the SIAGO will perform a wide variety of music. Costumes are not required, but are encouraged.

