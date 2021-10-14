Gov. Parson to discuss hack attack of DESE website

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson is set to speak on the recent hacking of the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s (DESE) website on Thursday, October 15.

The governor plans to hold the briefing at his office at 9:45 a.m.

Gov. Parson said he will touch on Missouri’s efforts in strengthening data security, as well as methods for holding hackers accountable.

