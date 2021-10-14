Heartland Votes
Gov. Parson to discuss hack attack of DESE website

Gov. Parson will speak on the recent data breach of the Department of Elementary and Secondary...
Gov. Parson will speak on the recent data breach of the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education's website.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson is set to speak on the recent hacking of the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s (DESE) website on Thursday, October 15.

The governor plans to hold the briefing at his office at 9:45 a.m.

Gov. Parson said he will touch on Missouri’s efforts in strengthening data security, as well as methods for holding hackers accountable.

