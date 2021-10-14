Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Franklin Co. Police asking for assistance with tractor, mower theft

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help investigating a tractor, mower theft.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help investigating a tractor, mower theft.(Generic Image)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is requesting help from the public regarding the theft of a large tractor and mower.

The theft occurred near Four Mile Lane in rural Franklin County.

Authorities believe the tractor was driven away from the scene and not hauled on a trailer.

The tractor is described as a green, 1981 John Deere model 4840 with an orange Rhino 15′ brush mower attached to it.

Anyone with information regarding the theft or the tractors whereabouts is encouraged to contact te Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at (618) 438-6011.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new hours will go into effect November 10.
East Cape Girardeau Board of Trustees votes to close businesses with liquor licenses earlier
A federal judge in Benton sentenced Paula R. Hise to 63 months, approximately 5.25 years, in...
So. Ill. woman sentenced for stealing $1.5M from employer
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020, file photo people watch as the sun sets from the Presidio in San...
Social Security checks getting big boost as inflation rises
A Cape Girardeau man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Tuesday morning, October 12.
Deadly motorcycle crash in Cape Girardeau
Joseph P. Largent, 27, of Sikeston, was issued a no-bond warrant for attempter robbery first...
Man tried to rob Miner, Mo. business, arrested by off-duty police officer

Latest News

The Perry County Health Department has been notified of 13 additional positive cases of COVID...
13 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death reported in Perry Co., Ill.
Governor Mike Parson promised “swift justice” to the person who he says hacked into the...
Gov. Parson promises ‘swift justice’ to person he says hacked Mo. Dept. of Education website
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
The annual Christmas ornaments are designed to reflect defining characteristics of the downtown...
Old Town Cape, Inc. announces 2021 Christmas ornament