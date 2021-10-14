Franklin Co. Police asking for assistance with tractor, mower theft

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is requesting help from the public regarding the theft of a large tractor and mower.

The theft occurred near Four Mile Lane in rural Franklin County.

Authorities believe the tractor was driven away from the scene and not hauled on a trailer.

The tractor is described as a green, 1981 John Deere model 4840 with an orange Rhino 15′ brush mower attached to it.

Anyone with information regarding the theft or the tractors whereabouts is encouraged to contact te Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at (618) 438-6011.

