First Alert: Cloudy with rain, storm chances

Skies will be cloudy this afternoon with breezy southerly winds.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 3:56 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(KFVS) - The first half of the day will be dry for most of the Heartland, except for our northwestern counties in southern Illinois and southeast Missouri. These areas could see scattered rain and storms ahead of a cold front.

Wake-up temps will be very mild in the upper 60s to low 70s.

A few isolated showers and storms are possible in our central and southern areas by late afternoon and evening hours.

Highs today will range in the mid to upper 70s north to mid 80s south.

A strong cold front will move toward the Heartland on Friday.

This front will bring scattered showers and storms, a few of which could be strong.

Damaging winds, very heavy rain and lightning will be the primary concerns.

The front and storms should move out of the Heartland by early evening.

Friday night will be blustery and cooler with feel-like temps in the low 40s.

Fall-like conditions are in store for the weekend.

Skies will be sunny with highs in the 60s on Saturday and the low 70s on Sunday. Morning lows will be in the 40s!

