Egyptian Health Dept. reports 14 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

ELDORADO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported 14 new positive cases of COVID-19 and one new death on Thursday, October 14.

The newly reported death was a Gallatin County resident.

The newly reported positive cases include:

Saline County

Female: 1 in their teens

Male: 1 under the age of 5, 2 in their 30′s

White County

Female: 1 in their 40′s, 2 in their 50′s, 1 in their 0′s, 1 in their 70′s

Male: 1 under the age of , 1 in their teens, 1 in their 20′s, 1 in their 60′s, 1 in their 80′s

As of Thursday, Saline County has had a total of 4,611 positive cases, including 69 deaths; White County has had a total of 3,035 positive cases, including 33 deaths; and Gallatin County has had a total of 870 positive cases, including eight deaths.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.