Cloudy With A Chance Of Rain

Cloudy skies this morning with very mild temperatures starting off the day in the upper 60s to low 70s. The first half of today looks to remain dry for most of the Heartland with the exception for our northwestern counties in southern Illinois and southeast Missouri. These locations could start to see scattered rain and storms ahead of a cold front. A few strong wind gusts could evolve in this activity. Everywhere else will be cloudy with breezy southerly winds picking up by the afternoon. A few isolated showers/storms will migrate into our central and southern areas by the late afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures today will be in the mid/upper 70s north to mid 80s south.

Heavier rain and storms will be across the Heartland on Friday. Storms will have higher potential to be strong or even severe. Damaging wind gusts, very heavy rain, and lightning will be the primary concerns that will be monitored for. The cold front will push all storms out of the Heartland by the early evening hours on Friday. This will leave us blustery conditions Friday night with feel like temps in the low 40s.

A wonderful fall-like weekend is in store. Sunny skies with temps in the 60s on Saturday and the low 70s on Sunday. Morning low temps will be in the 40s.

-Lisa

