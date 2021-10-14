Capaha Park renovations continue

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Construction at Capaha Park continues as city employees work around the clock to beautify the most recognizable park in Cape Girardeau.

On the west end of Capaha Park, renovations are currently in progress. Workers have already completed the remodeling of the new amphitheater and now they’re working on Cherry Hill.

“We got a lot going on at Capaha Park,” said Park Manager Brock Davis. “Once we’re done with this, Capaha Park is pretty much done as far as our masterplan goes.”

He said there is still a lot of work happening around the park and on Cherry Hill.

“We’ll be replacing the shelter that used to sit there, the playground and adding a permanent restroom on that hill area,” he said.

Once that work is complete, he said they will move on to the Rose Garden.

“We will renovate it and put it back pretty much a lot like it was, but it will be AD accessible and it will have a lot more other features, planting features,” he continued.

As far as the draining of the lagoon, they are opening the project up for bids, and trying to get a grant.

“We are hoping to, if not start that this winter, at least early spring,” he said. “It will take about a year to do the project.”

As work continues, Davis asks the public to be patient as city employees continue to finish the job.

“We still have 25 parks to mow and trash to pick up and bathrooms to clean and such, so it does take us a little longer when we do it that way but it saves the tax payers a little money if we do most of it in house.”

On Thursday, October 14, city workers removed a tree to make space for the new restroom and to make certain areas more visible from the street.

The park renovation is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2022.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.