16 new cases of COVID-19, 2 additional deaths reported by Southern 7 Health Dept.

The Southern Seven Health Department reported 16 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 2 deaths on...
The Southern Seven Health Department reported 16 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 2 deaths on Thursday, October 14.(Source: Southern Seven Health Department)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SOUTHERN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department reported 16 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 2 deaths on Thursday, October 14.

The newly reported deaths include a female in her 80′s in Alexander County and a male in his 60′s in Massac County.

The newly reported positive cases include:

  • Alexander County - 0
  • Johnson County - 2
  • Massac County - 2
  • Pope County - 1
  • Pulaski County - 1
  • Union County - 8

The health department also reported 33 newly recovered cases.

Five of the seven counties in Southern Seven’s region remain at the orange warning level.

