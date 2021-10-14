16 new cases of COVID-19, 2 additional deaths reported by Southern 7 Health Dept.
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SOUTHERN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department reported 16 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 2 deaths on Thursday, October 14.
The newly reported deaths include a female in her 80′s in Alexander County and a male in his 60′s in Massac County.
The newly reported positive cases include:
- Alexander County - 0
- Johnson County - 2
- Massac County - 2
- Pope County - 1
- Pulaski County - 1
- Union County - 8
The health department also reported 33 newly recovered cases.
Five of the seven counties in Southern Seven’s region remain at the orange warning level.
