16 new cases of COVID-19, 2 additional deaths reported by Southern 7 Health Dept.

SOUTHERN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department reported 16 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 2 deaths on Thursday, October 14.

The newly reported deaths include a female in her 80′s in Alexander County and a male in his 60′s in Massac County.

The newly reported positive cases include:

Alexander County - 0

Johnson County - 2

Massac County - 2

Pope County - 1

Pulaski County - 1

Union County - 8

The health department also reported 33 newly recovered cases.

Five of the seven counties in Southern Seven’s region remain at the orange warning level.

