Heartland Votes
Advertisement

13 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death reported in Perry Co., Ill.

The Perry County Health Department has been notified of 13 additional positive cases of COVID...
The Perry County Health Department has been notified of 13 additional positive cases of COVID -19, one death.(KFYR)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 13 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Thursday, October 14.

The health department said a female in her 80s passed away from the virus.

The newly reported cases are:

  • 0-12 years - 2
  • 13-17 years- 0
  • 18-64 years - 9
  • 65 and up - 2

A summary of the cases in the county includes:

  • Active cases - 48
  • Released from isolation - 4,369
  • Deaths - 73

The health department will be holding a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday, October 20.

The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new hours will go into effect November 10.
East Cape Girardeau Board of Trustees votes to close businesses with liquor licenses earlier
A federal judge in Benton sentenced Paula R. Hise to 63 months, approximately 5.25 years, in...
So. Ill. woman sentenced for stealing $1.5M from employer
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020, file photo people watch as the sun sets from the Presidio in San...
Social Security checks getting big boost as inflation rises
A Cape Girardeau man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Tuesday morning, October 12.
Deadly motorcycle crash in Cape Girardeau
Joseph P. Largent, 27, of Sikeston, was issued a no-bond warrant for attempter robbery first...
Man tried to rob Miner, Mo. business, arrested by off-duty police officer

Latest News

COVID-19 guidelines to be discussed at Cape Girardeau School Board meeting
COVID-19 guidelines to be discussed at Cape Girardeau School Board meeting
If both boosters get yes votes, the FDA will still need to formally approve the emergency use...
FDA considers Moderna, J&J boosters for COVID-19 vaccine
Cases of COVID-19 in Cape Girardeau County, Mo. as of Wednesday, October 13.
160 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Cape Girardeau Co.
New COVID-19 cases for Cape County have been reported.
Cape County new COVID-19 cases