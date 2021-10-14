13 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death reported in Perry Co., Ill.
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 13 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Thursday, October 14.
The health department said a female in her 80s passed away from the virus.
The newly reported cases are:
- 0-12 years - 2
- 13-17 years- 0
- 18-64 years - 9
- 65 and up - 2
A summary of the cases in the county includes:
- Active cases - 48
- Released from isolation - 4,369
- Deaths - 73
The health department will be holding a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday, October 20.
The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.
Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
