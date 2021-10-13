Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Thousands of jack-o’-lanterns on display in Sleepy Hollow, N.Y.

By CNN
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, N.Y. (CNN) - The ultimate Halloween story is back from the grave outside of the famous town of Sleepy Hollow, New York.

More than 7,000 jack-o’-lanterns are on display at The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze of the Hudson Valley.

The hand-carved jack-o’-lanterns recreate Washington Irving’s Headless Horseman and the famous bridge that he cannot cross.

The attraction also features jack-o’-lantern displays of the Statue of Liberty, the Van Cortlandt House, a giant dragon, a firetruck, bridges and even a merry-go-round.

Organizers say it is a year-round planning process.

The event attracted nearly 200,000 people in 2019.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
A Cape Girardeau man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Tuesday morning, October 12.
Deadly motorcycle crash in Cape Girardeau
An Indiana family is accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots...
Parents speak after accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots
An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
The State of Missouri is conducting an ongoing investigation for two of its approximately 60...
Missouri marijuana growers under investigation have products selling in St. Louis

Latest News

Organizations join together to save a sea turtle after it was stranded on Cape Cod.
WATCH: Massive 600 lb. sea turtle rescued and released back into the ocean
Biden makes remarks on the global transportation supply chain bottlenecks. (Source: POOL via...
Biden: Ports to start running 24/7
FILE - Amber Cox shovels snow from the porch roof at her home in Auburn, Maine, on March 8,...
Winter heating bills set to jump as inflation hits home
A massive sea turtle was released back into the ocean.
Watch a massive sea turtle released back into the ocean after being stranded on Cape Cod
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, speaks during a news conference after Haaland's visit to talk...
Administration sets plan for 7 offshore wind farms by 2025