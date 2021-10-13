Suspect sought in shooting at backyard party

MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - Martin Police are searching for a Memphis man in connection with a shooting on September 5.

Officers were called at 1:45 a.m. to a backyard party at 307 Oxford Street in reference to a fight and shots fired.

When officers arrived, multiple individuals ran from the scene, but no one was arrested.

The department’s Criminal Investigation Division continued to follow up leads which led them to identify the gunman as 22-year-old Anthony D. Thomas.

Investigators said Thomas fired at least four shots from a gun at the backyard party where numerous people were gathered.

A warrant has been issued for Thomas for reckless endangerment (serious injury or use of a deadly weapon).

