Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Suspect sought in shooting at backyard party

Anthony D. Thomas, 22 of Memphis, is wanted for a shooting at a backyard party in Martin, Tenn.
Anthony D. Thomas, 22 of Memphis, is wanted for a shooting at a backyard party in Martin, Tenn.(Source: Martin Police Department)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - Martin Police are searching for a Memphis man in connection with a shooting on September 5.

Officers were called at 1:45 a.m. to a backyard party at 307 Oxford Street in reference to a fight and shots fired.

When officers arrived, multiple individuals ran from the scene, but no one was arrested.

The department’s Criminal Investigation Division continued to follow up leads which led them to identify the gunman as 22-year-old Anthony D. Thomas.

Investigators said Thomas fired at least four shots from a gun at the backyard party where numerous people were gathered.

A warrant has been issued for Thomas for reckless endangerment (serious injury or use of a deadly weapon).

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
A Cape Girardeau man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Tuesday morning, October 12.
Deadly motorcycle crash in Cape Girardeau
An Indiana family is accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots...
Parents speak after accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots
An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
Emergency crews responded to a deadly UTV crash in Cape Girardeau County on Sunday, October 10.
1 dead after UTV crash in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

A federal judge in Benton sentenced Paula R. Hise to 63 months, approximately 5.25 years, in...
So. Ill. woman sentenced for stealing $1.5M from employer
Shawneetown woman sentenced for stealing $1.5 from employer
Shawneetown woman sentenced for stealing $1.5 from employer
Memphis post office shooting
FBI, postal service searching for answers after deadly post office shooting in Memphis
This year with the pandemic, school cafeterias are having to get more creative with their menus.
Scott County Central’s cafeteria staff gets creative with school lunches