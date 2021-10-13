Heartland Votes
Start practicing Drop, Cover and Hold for Great Central U.S. Shakeout

People in southern Illinois will take action as an earthquake drill comes to the area. (Source: Pixabay)((Source: Pixabay))
By Miya Andrews
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department and Head Start they will be practicing earthquake drills, and would like the community to be apart of it.

In the southern Illinois area, the New Madrid Fault also known as New Madrid Seismic Zone, is common.

This year’s Great Central U.S. Shakeout will be Thursday, October 21, at 10:21 a.m.

The Southern Seven Health Department encouraged residents to be prepared for the earthquake by practicing the Drop, Cover and Hold on drill often.

The Southern Seven Health Department said according to shakeout.org residents may only have seconds to protect themselves during the earthquake.

According to the Southern Seven Health Department, practicing can help families get ready faster and respond quicker.

Here are some scenarios you can practice with your family.

If you are inside a building, move no more than a few steps, then Drop, Cover and Hold On:

  • DROP to the ground (before the earthquake drops you!)
  • Take COVER by getting under a sturdy desk or table
  • HOLD ON to it until the shaking stops

Stay indoors till the shaking stops and you are sure it is safe to exit.

If you are outdoors when the shaking starts, you should find a clear spot away from buildings, trees, streetlights and power lines then Drop, Cover and Hold On until the shaking stops.

If you are driving, pull over to a clear location, stop and stay there with your seatbelt fastened until the shaking stops.

Once it does proceed with caution and avoid bridges or ramps that might have been damaged.

The area of major earthquake activity also has frequent minor shocks and is known as the New Madrid Seismic Zone.

The NMSZ is made up of several thrust faults that stretch from Marked Tree, Arkansas to Cairo, Illinois.

To learn more about protecting yourself during an earthquake call Southern Seven Health Department at 618-634-2297 or visit their website.

