Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Southern 7 Health Department to hold drive-thru flu shot clinics

The CDC recommends that all people six months and older get a yearly flu vaccine.
The CDC recommends that all people six months and older get a yearly flu vaccine.(Photo source; KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department will be holding several community drive-thru flu clinics throughout the southern seven region.

They are encouraging everyone to get their annual flu shot to reduce the overall burden of respiratory illnesses and to reduce using up healthcare resources.

“This year especially, we want to make sure everyone gets their flu shots because you can have flu and COVID at the same time,” S7HD Community Outreach Coordinator Shawnna Rhine said. “And we just need to ask everyone if they can get a flu shot, please do so. It helps to reduce that burden on our hospital staff.”

According to the CDC, it is possible to have the flu, as well as other respiratory illnesses and COVID-19 at the same time.

“It’s always important to get your flu shot,” Rhine said. “If you do have your flu shot, that does prevent further complications down the road. It does reduce your chances of having a longer illness as well as being hospitalized because of the flu, and people still die from the flu. We don’t hear about it very often but it does happen.”

The CDC recommends that all people six months and older get a yearly flu vaccine.

“But also getting the flu shot as well as the COVID-19 vaccine, it’s good for you and your family,” Rhine said. “It does make sure that if you do get a case of the flu or a case of COVID-19, that your case should be mild, if non-existent at all.”

Here is a list of drive-thru clinics in your area in the upcoming weeks:

October 20: Vienna City Park in pavilion #1 (Eagle’s Nest) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

October 21: Elizabethtown Golden Circle from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

October 27: First Missionary Baptist Church in Cairo from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

- Tamms Community Park from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

October 28: Fort Massac State Park in Metropolis from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

November 3: Golconda Golden Circle from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

November 4: Union County Farmers Market in Anna from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

November 10: S7HD Pulaski County Clinic in Ullin from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Cape Girardeau man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Tuesday morning, October 12.
Deadly motorcycle crash in Cape Girardeau
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
An Indiana family is accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots...
Parents speak after accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots
An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
Jack Harmon’s death certificate doesn’t list COVID-19 as his cause of death, but his family...
Waiting to death: How COVID-19 killed an East Tenn. man who didn’t have the virus

Latest News

The new hours will go into effect November 10.
East Cape Girardeau Board of Trustees votes to close businesses with liquor licenses earlier
People in southern Illinois will take action as an earthquake drill comes to the area. (Source:...
Start practicing Drop, Cover and Hold for Great Central U.S. Shakeout
John A. Logan College students build a Habitat for Humanity home in Williamson County, Illinois.
JALC students help build Habitat for Humanity home in Williamson County
The Egyptian Health Department reported 13 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, Oct. 13.
Egyptian Health Dept. reports 13 new COVID-19 cases