Southern 7 Health Department to hold drive-thru flu shot clinics

ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department will be holding several community drive-thru flu clinics throughout the southern seven region.

They are encouraging everyone to get their annual flu shot to reduce the overall burden of respiratory illnesses and to reduce using up healthcare resources.

“This year especially, we want to make sure everyone gets their flu shots because you can have flu and COVID at the same time,” S7HD Community Outreach Coordinator Shawnna Rhine said. “And we just need to ask everyone if they can get a flu shot, please do so. It helps to reduce that burden on our hospital staff.”

According to the CDC, it is possible to have the flu, as well as other respiratory illnesses and COVID-19 at the same time.

“It’s always important to get your flu shot,” Rhine said. “If you do have your flu shot, that does prevent further complications down the road. It does reduce your chances of having a longer illness as well as being hospitalized because of the flu, and people still die from the flu. We don’t hear about it very often but it does happen.”

The CDC recommends that all people six months and older get a yearly flu vaccine.

“But also getting the flu shot as well as the COVID-19 vaccine, it’s good for you and your family,” Rhine said. “It does make sure that if you do get a case of the flu or a case of COVID-19, that your case should be mild, if non-existent at all.”

Here is a list of drive-thru clinics in your area in the upcoming weeks:

October 20: Vienna City Park in pavilion #1 (Eagle’s Nest) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

October 21: Elizabethtown Golden Circle from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

October 27: First Missionary Baptist Church in Cairo from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

- Tamms Community Park from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

October 28: Fort Massac State Park in Metropolis from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

November 3: Golconda Golden Circle from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

November 4: Union County Farmers Market in Anna from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

November 10: S7HD Pulaski County Clinic in Ullin from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

