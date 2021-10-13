Heartland Votes
Advertisement

So. Ill. woman sentenced for stealing $1.5M from employer

By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON, Ill. (KFVS) - A Shawneetown, Illinois, woman will be spending time behind bars for defrauding her former employer of more than $1.5 million.

A federal judge in Benton sentenced Paula R. Hise to 63 months, approximately 5.25 years, in prison and three years supervised release on Monday, October 11.

In April, the 55-year-old pled guilty to two wire fraud charges.

FBI agents say between 2007 and 2017 Hise used her position as a bookkeeper to set up a credit card account for personal purchases which were then billed to the business she worked for at the time. She reportedly hid the crime by creating false entries in the business’ account ledgers, creating false accounting reports and giving her employer false information.

Hise has been ordered by the federal court to pay a total of $1,550,379.14 in restitution to her former employer.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
A Cape Girardeau man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Tuesday morning, October 12.
Deadly motorcycle crash in Cape Girardeau
An Indiana family is accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots...
Parents speak after accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots
An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
Emergency crews responded to a deadly UTV crash in Cape Girardeau County on Sunday, October 10.
1 dead after UTV crash in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

Shawneetown woman sentenced for stealing $1.5 from employer
Shawneetown woman sentenced for stealing $1.5 from employer
Memphis post office shooting
FBI, postal service searching for answers after deadly post office shooting in Memphis
This year with the pandemic, school cafeterias are having to get more creative with their menus.
Scott County Central’s cafeteria staff gets creative with school lunches
A Cape Girardeau man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Tuesday morning, October 12.
Deadly motorcycle crash in Cape Girardeau