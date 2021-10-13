So. Ill. woman sentenced for stealing $1.5M from employer

BENTON, Ill. (KFVS) - A Shawneetown, Illinois, woman will be spending time behind bars for defrauding her former employer of more than $1.5 million.

A federal judge in Benton sentenced Paula R. Hise to 63 months, approximately 5.25 years, in prison and three years supervised release on Monday, October 11.

In April, the 55-year-old pled guilty to two wire fraud charges.

FBI agents say between 2007 and 2017 Hise used her position as a bookkeeper to set up a credit card account for personal purchases which were then billed to the business she worked for at the time. She reportedly hid the crime by creating false entries in the business’ account ledgers, creating false accounting reports and giving her employer false information.

Hise has been ordered by the federal court to pay a total of $1,550,379.14 in restitution to her former employer.

