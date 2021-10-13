Signed Blues jersey to be auctioned off in Howling at the Moon event

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - An autographed St. Louis Blues jersey will be auctioned off to benefit the Animal Welfare Alliance.

The jersey was autographed by retried Blues goalie Grant Fuhr.

According to the National Hockey League, Fuhr was drafted to the Edmonton Oilers in 1981. He was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs in 1991. He also played for the Buffalo Sabres, Los Angeles Kings, St. Louis Blues and Calgary Flames.

He retired in 2000 and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2003, becoming the first black player to be honored. In 2017, he was named one of the 100 Greatest NHL Players.

Howling at the Moon, an online auction, began the week of October 12 and will run a minimum of six weeks. It replaces the Howling at the Moon gala, which was postponed due to the pandemic.

Organizers say new items will be added each week.

“This is going to be a Howling good auction,” said AWA President Marge Van Praag. “We’ve got so many great offerings, including a Seiko musical wall clock donated by Gift Chest Jewelers, a beautiful Coach purse, a framed limited-edition print donated by Artfully Framed, a Google Nest Mini and lots more.”

You can register and bid on the items on AWA’s website.

Proceeds will help AWA open a regional, no-kill animal shelter for the Poplar Bluff area.

