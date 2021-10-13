Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Saint Andrew School in Murphysboro to expand current building

Saint Andrew School received approval to expand its current school building. (Source: Pexels/stock image)((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Saint Andrew School received approval to expand its current school building.

The school administration announced on Wednesday, October 13 they received approval from the Diocese of Belleville.

They said addition will replace an aging modular building outside of the school. It will include four classrooms and more restrooms.

“We are so blessed and thankful for the support of the SAS community - families, staff, and visitors, as everyone will be under one roof. With additional classrooms, Saint Andrew School can provide more space for learning and enroll more students,” Principal Jenny Martin said in a news release.

The administration said this addition will also make it more efficient for parents, faculty and bus drivers to access 8th Street.

The next phase of the building project will include expanding the gym.

Saint Andrew School was established in 1872. It serves students in pre-K through eighth grade across southwestern Illinois.

