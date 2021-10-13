RLC Car Show raises $1,500 for scholarships
INA, Ill. (KFVS) - The 8th annual Rend Lake College Car Show raised $1,500 for automotive scholarships.
According to RLC, there were 93 cars, trucks and motorcycles at the event. They said the show featured more vehicles than the last event in 2019.
They said Austin Haynes of Johnston City won the Best in Show award for his orange 1970 Chevy C-10.
Haynes got the truck when he was 16 years old as a way to get back and forth to high school.
He worked for five years on the truck’s front-end restoration.
Haynes, who works as a deputy for the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, has since entered and won regional and national competitions.
He said he is grateful every time the work he put into his truck is recognized. He is now working on other cars in hopes of returning.
“It’s unexpected every time,” Haynes said. “There are so many nice cars out here. This was my first build. This is what I learned on.”
Other awards include the President’s Choice Award, which went to Jeff Osborn of Mount Vernon for his 1953 Chevy truck.
RLC Choice Awards
- Best Ford: Glenna Burwell (Mt. Vernon) 1957 Ford Sedan
- Best GM: Bob Jones (Whittington) 1965 Pontiac GTO
- Best Unrestored: Robert Kramm (West Frankfort) 1978 Chevy Monte Carlo
- Best Corvette: Larry Johnston (Mt. Vernon) 1965 Chevrolet Corvette L78
- Best Truck: Greg Tate (Walnut Hill) 1955 Chevy Pickup
- Best Paint: Danny Mays (Centralia) 1955 Chevy Bel-Air -2 door
- Best Mopar: Tadd and Chastity Mason (Marion) 2019 Dodge Charger Daytona 392
- Best Mustang: Blade Tellefsen (Centralia) 2015 Ford Mustang GT Premium
- Best Chevy: Richard Page (Mt. Vernon) 1969 Chevy Chevelle SS
- Best Dodge: Oscar Shew (Thompsonville) 1967 Dodge Dart
- Best Wheels and Tint: Seth Gooden (Salem) 1969 Chevy C10
- Best Modern: Ryan Cottonarc (Johnston City) 2015 Chevrolet Corvette
- Best 4x4: Dakota Siebert (Centralia) 2013 Jeep Wrangler
- Best Motor: Derick Trout (Mt. Vernon) 1968 Chevy Chevelle
- Best Rat Rod: Mike and Aleta Stanart (McLeansboro) 1949 Ford two-door SD Lead Sled
- Best Interior: Chuck Cimera (Mt. Vernon) 1967 Chevy Camaro
- Best Camaro: Rick Taylor (Woodlawn) 1968 Chevy Camaro
- Best Street Rod: John Reynolds (Marion) 1936 Pontiac Chief
- Best Race Car: Gary Criper (Woodlawn) 1994 Chevy Camaro
- Best Orphan: Jerry Lee (Mt. Vernon) 1968 VW Bug
- Student’s Choice: Kurt Richter (Aviston) 1961 Chevrolet Apache K-10
- Best Motorcycle: Ed Morris (Benton) 2004 Utra Classic Harley Davidson
Top 30
- Raymond Ray (Centralia) 1955 Chevy Bel-Air
- Howard Reed (West Frankfort) 1966 Ford Mustang
- Jim Alexander (Centralia) 1955 Ford Fairlane Club Sedan
- Ed Nadolski (Ashley) 1957 Chevy Bel-Air
- Rick Sowa (Bluford) 1997 Chevy Corvette
- Mark Wilson (Wood River) 1968 Chevy Camaro RS
- Brandon Green (Creal Springs) 1996 Chevy Silverado
- Jared Sledge (Mt. Vernon) 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback
- Jim Hutchason (Mt. Vernon) 1964 Chevy Corvette
- Paul Saylor (Opdyke) 2014 Chevy Camaro ZLI
- Norm Winters (Marion) 1966 Pontiac Lemaus
- Farris (McLeansboro) 1925 Ford T
- Gary Sanders (McLeansboro) 1969 Chevy C110
- Jim Wirth (Red Bud) 1940 Chevy Special Deluxe
- Steve and Linda Volz (Benton) 1971 Chevy Nova
- Steve Harkins (West Frankfort) 1965 AMC Ramble
- Jim Porake (Woodlawn) 2017 Harley Davidson Road Glide
- Jeff and Mary Bagwell (Zeigler) 1981 Chevy C10
- Taylor Calloni (Christopher) 1968 Chevy Chevelle SS
- Brandon Kraft (Benton) 1965 Ford Mustang
- Rod Richards (Centralia) 1966 Chevy Nova
- Mike and Vickie Heinzmann (Odin) 1972 Chevy Nova
- Rick Opell (Fairfield) 1970 Ford Mustang Mach 1
- Jim Hawkins (West Frankfort) 1969 Chevy El Camino
- JF Reid (DuQuoin) 1974 Chevy Corvette
- William Lampley (Benton) 1970 Ford Bronco
- Mack Yarbrough (Walnut Hill) 1969 Chevrolet SS427 Impala
- Patricia Kremer (DuQuoin) 1997 Ford Mustang Cobra
- David and Kim Woodside (Mt. Vernon) 2013 Ford Mustang 5.0 Supercharger
- Mark Reed (Union, MO) 1966 Ford Mustang
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.