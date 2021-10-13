RLC Car Show raises $1,500 for scholarships

INA, Ill. (KFVS) - The 8th annual Rend Lake College Car Show raised $1,500 for automotive scholarships.

According to RLC, there were 93 cars, trucks and motorcycles at the event. They said the show featured more vehicles than the last event in 2019.

They said Austin Haynes of Johnston City won the Best in Show award for his orange 1970 Chevy C-10.

Haynes got the truck when he was 16 years old as a way to get back and forth to high school.

He worked for five years on the truck’s front-end restoration.

Haynes, who works as a deputy for the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, has since entered and won regional and national competitions.

He said he is grateful every time the work he put into his truck is recognized. He is now working on other cars in hopes of returning.

“It’s unexpected every time,” Haynes said. “There are so many nice cars out here. This was my first build. This is what I learned on.”

Other awards include the President’s Choice Award, which went to Jeff Osborn of Mount Vernon for his 1953 Chevy truck.

RLC Choice Awards

Best Ford: Glenna Burwell (Mt. Vernon) 1957 Ford Sedan

Best GM: Bob Jones (Whittington) 1965 Pontiac GTO

Best Unrestored: Robert Kramm (West Frankfort) 1978 Chevy Monte Carlo

Best Corvette: Larry Johnston (Mt. Vernon) 1965 Chevrolet Corvette L78

Best Truck: Greg Tate (Walnut Hill) 1955 Chevy Pickup

Best Paint: Danny Mays (Centralia) 1955 Chevy Bel-Air -2 door

Best Mopar: Tadd and Chastity Mason (Marion) 2019 Dodge Charger Daytona 392

Best Mustang: Blade Tellefsen (Centralia) 2015 Ford Mustang GT Premium

Best Chevy: Richard Page (Mt. Vernon) 1969 Chevy Chevelle SS

Best Dodge: Oscar Shew (Thompsonville) 1967 Dodge Dart

Best Wheels and Tint: Seth Gooden (Salem) 1969 Chevy C10

Best Modern: Ryan Cottonarc (Johnston City) 2015 Chevrolet Corvette

Best 4x4: Dakota Siebert (Centralia) 2013 Jeep Wrangler

Best Motor: Derick Trout (Mt. Vernon) 1968 Chevy Chevelle

Best Rat Rod: Mike and Aleta Stanart (McLeansboro) 1949 Ford two-door SD Lead Sled

Best Interior: Chuck Cimera (Mt. Vernon) 1967 Chevy Camaro

Best Camaro: Rick Taylor (Woodlawn) 1968 Chevy Camaro

Best Street Rod: John Reynolds (Marion) 1936 Pontiac Chief

Best Race Car: Gary Criper (Woodlawn) 1994 Chevy Camaro

Best Orphan: Jerry Lee (Mt. Vernon) 1968 VW Bug

Student’s Choice: Kurt Richter (Aviston) 1961 Chevrolet Apache K-10

Best Motorcycle: Ed Morris (Benton) 2004 Utra Classic Harley Davidson

Top 30

Raymond Ray (Centralia) 1955 Chevy Bel-Air

Howard Reed (West Frankfort) 1966 Ford Mustang

Jim Alexander (Centralia) 1955 Ford Fairlane Club Sedan

Ed Nadolski (Ashley) 1957 Chevy Bel-Air

Rick Sowa (Bluford) 1997 Chevy Corvette

Mark Wilson (Wood River) 1968 Chevy Camaro RS

Brandon Green (Creal Springs) 1996 Chevy Silverado

Jared Sledge (Mt. Vernon) 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback

Jim Hutchason (Mt. Vernon) 1964 Chevy Corvette

Paul Saylor (Opdyke) 2014 Chevy Camaro ZLI

Norm Winters (Marion) 1966 Pontiac Lemaus

Farris (McLeansboro) 1925 Ford T

Gary Sanders (McLeansboro) 1969 Chevy C110

Jim Wirth (Red Bud) 1940 Chevy Special Deluxe

Steve and Linda Volz (Benton) 1971 Chevy Nova

Steve Harkins (West Frankfort) 1965 AMC Ramble

Jim Porake (Woodlawn) 2017 Harley Davidson Road Glide

Jeff and Mary Bagwell (Zeigler) 1981 Chevy C10

Taylor Calloni (Christopher) 1968 Chevy Chevelle SS

Brandon Kraft (Benton) 1965 Ford Mustang

Rod Richards (Centralia) 1966 Chevy Nova

Mike and Vickie Heinzmann (Odin) 1972 Chevy Nova

Rick Opell (Fairfield) 1970 Ford Mustang Mach 1

Jim Hawkins (West Frankfort) 1969 Chevy El Camino

JF Reid (DuQuoin) 1974 Chevy Corvette

William Lampley (Benton) 1970 Ford Bronco

Mack Yarbrough (Walnut Hill) 1969 Chevrolet SS427 Impala

Patricia Kremer (DuQuoin) 1997 Ford Mustang Cobra

David and Kim Woodside (Mt. Vernon) 2013 Ford Mustang 5.0 Supercharger

Mark Reed (Union, MO) 1966 Ford Mustang

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.