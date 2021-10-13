Rain chances on the increase, especially on Friday.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. We are seeing a few clouds this evening and there is a slim chance a shower will develop but most areas will remain dry. Temperatures will be well above average this evening, slowly falling into the middle 70s. Lows by morning will be in the upper 60s.

Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs will once again be well above average, in the lower to middle 80s.

A strong cold front will move towards the Heartland on Friday. This front will bring scattered showers and storms, a few of which could be strong. Behind this front we will see much cooler weather for your weekend.

