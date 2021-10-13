Paducah Police seeking help in locating man charged with assault

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah Police Department is asking for help in locating a man who is charged with assaulting another man Monday, Oct. 11.

The incident took place in the parking lot of Irvin Cobb Apartments just after 9 p.m.

Judson Lorinza Randolph, 8, of the 1200 block of Park Avenue, has been charged with second-degree assault and failure to comply with the sex offender registry.

According to Paducah Police, the victim told officers that a man he knew as “J.D.” had hit him in the face and head with an unknown object in the parking lot at 600 Broadway.

Officers reported that the victim’s face was cut and swollen, and he was taken to Baptist Health Paducah for medical attention.

Through an interview with the victim, Detective Casey Steenbergen determined that Randolph, a registered sex offender, had not registered as a sex offender in the state of Kentucky.

Randolph has also been charged in Texas for failure to comply with the sex offender registry.

Anyone with information about Randolph’s whereabouts is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-850.

